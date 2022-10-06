LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council is considering a resolution to add a no-excuse, in-person absentee voting ballot drop box inside Metro Corrections.
If passed, the new law would require cooperation from the jail and the Jefferson County Board of Elections. The box would allow non-violent, non-felony offenders the opportunity to vote while incarcerated.
Inmates charged with felonies who haven't been convicted yet would also be eligible.
"If they have not been convicted of a felony and they are in our jail, they still have the right to vote," Metro Council President David James said. "And we should work to make sure that they get to exercise that right."
James said it's unlikely this could get done in time for the general election this November. He called that task a "tall order" but hopes to make this plan a reality for elections next year.
