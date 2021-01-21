LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The election is almost two years away, but the race to be Louisville's next mayor is already off and running.
Metro Council President David James threw his hat into the ring Thursday morning, making his announcement at the Teamsters 89 Union Hall on Taylor Boulevard.
James has represented the sixth district on the council for just over 10 years, and is on his fourth term as Louisville Metro Council president.
James is a retired officer from the Louisville Metro Police Department and a former president of the police union.
He says his experience is what the city needs right now.
"I have spent the last 30 years of my life serving the public, in the Army Reserves, in the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Kentucky Bureau of Investigation -- the University of Louisville Police Department, and Metro Council for the last 10 years," James said. "And I learned early that listening is so important. And understanding and compromise develops leaders."
It's expected to be a crowded Democratic primary to replace Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who is in his final term. Activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement, has also announced that she is running.
