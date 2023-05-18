LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer stepped up to help a man get to work safely.
Hilton Hodges, a Metro employee who works in the same building as LMPD's Engagement Unit, has been walking about nearly two hours to work each day since his truck broke down.
When Sgt. Tony Sacra hear about it, he contacted Walmart.
"Once I heard you was walking to work, we had to intervene and do something to get you safely to and from work," Sacra said.
Walmart donated a bike with a light on it to help Hodges get to and from work safely.
