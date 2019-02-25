LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $3 million winning scratch-off ticket made millionaires out of a couple in south Louisville.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery says the couple was out running errands on Sunday and stopped at the Murphy USA gas station on Raggard Road -- just off the Greenbelt Highway.
They specifically stopped to buy a scratch-off ticket for a the new $30 lottery game Break Fort Knox, and it turned out to be their lucky day. They bought a ticket that won the game's top prize of $3 million!
The couple wants to remain anonymous, but they told lottery officials that they scratched the ticket in their car. “My husband scratched off the first two numbers of the prize amount and handed the ticket to me,” the woman said.
At first, she thought they won $30,000. But then she scratched the rest of the ticket and saw more zeroes. "I started jumping up and down in the car," she said.
In the release, her husband said he got a little teary-eyed. “The people parked next to us probably thought we were nuts,” he said.
The couple redeemed the ticket on Monday at Kentucky Lottery headquarters. The release says they took the cash option amount of $2,244,000. After taxes, they received $1,593,240. They plan to invest most of the money, but they also plan to start a college fund and take their children on a vacation.
The woman called the windfall a blessing. "It was so surreal to wake up this morning a millionaire. Today is the day our lives change forever.”
Murphy USA gets a bonus $22,400 for selling the winning ticket.
The new $30 Break Fort Knox scratch-off went on sale Friday with four top prizes of $3 million. Three of the top prizes remain.
