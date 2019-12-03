LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing in east Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police have issued an "Operation Return Home" alert for Matthew Tommasini. The 43-year-old was last seen on Thanksgiving day on Shallcross Way, which is off Lime Kiln near U.S. 42.
Tommasini left the home on Nov. 28 and has not been seen since. His family believes he may need medical attention.
Tommasini is described as 5' 4" tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about where he is located is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
