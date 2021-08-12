LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new space in southern Indiana that not only attracts butterflies but also a place where families can enjoy nature.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana opened it's Monarch Educational Garden. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday in New Albany at the organization's building on East Market Street.
The spot is now a sanctuary for monarch butterflies with plants and other items that will attract them and other pollinators to the area. Families can visit to explore nature and learn about native plants.
"We are so fortunate to have such a unique outdoor setting here for students of all ages to enjoy, to enjoy nature," said Lisa Huber with Duke Energy.
The project took more than two years of planning and fundraising from local partners. The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana promotes the arts in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.