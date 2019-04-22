LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday, April 22nd, is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky for the May primary election.
In Kentucky, voters can register online, or by submitting a voter registration card through the mail or in person.
Important statewide races are on the ticket this yea include: Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.
Important dates to remember:
April 22 - voter registration deadline
May 14 - deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary
May 21 - primary Election Day
October 7 - deadline to register to vote in the general election
Click here, to register to vote online, view a sample ballot, and lookup your polling location.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.