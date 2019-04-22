Voting ballot machine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday, April 22nd, is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky for the May primary election.

In Kentucky, voters can register online, or by submitting a voter registration card through the mail or in person.

Important statewide races are on the ticket this yea include: Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Important dates to remember:

April 22 - voter registration deadline     

May 14 - deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary

May 21 - primary Election Day

October 7 - deadline to register to vote in the general election

Click here, to register to vote online, view a sample ballot, and lookup your polling location.

