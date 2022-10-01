LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky.
There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet.
"It's a great event we love supporting," said Jeff Simonic, Vice President of UPS Worldport Operations. "Whoever wasn't out here today needs to be out here next year when we do it again."
According to a news release, one of the teams that competed is from UPS's Transitional Learning Center, which provides specialized training to people with disabilities and jobs at UPS Worldport.
UPS has been partnering with the Special Olympics since 1995.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.