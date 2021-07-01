LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – People from all parts of the world stood in Louisville Thursday seeking life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It was an emotional day for more than 40 new U.S. citizens who were sworn in during a special naturalization ceremony held at Fourth Street Live! in honor of Independence Day.
The citizens came from Burma, Canada, South Korea, France, Thailand and other countries. Several of those seeking citizenship are serving in the U.S. military.
"I'm absolutely excited, it's an amazing feeling. I was so emotional during the ceremony," Iroda Ergashova, a new U.S. citizen from Kyrgyzstan said. "I've been waiting for this moment for so long that I almost started crying."
In 2020, Immigration Services welcomed approximately 625,000 citizens across the country.
New citizens can now serve on jury duty, vote and apply for federal service.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office recently moved to Fourth Street in May.
