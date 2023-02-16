LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after police said a minivan rear-ended a motorcycle in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the reported crash at Greenwood Road and Lucille Avenue just before 9:45 p.m. That's off Dixie Highway just south of Lower Hunters Trace and north of West Pages Lane.
Police believe the man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Greenwood Road when he stopped to turn onto Lucille Avenue and was rear-ended by the minivan, which was traveling behind him, Smiley said.
The motorcyclist "went under the vehicle" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smiley said the driver of the minivan remained on scene. It's unclear at this time whether or not they were injured in the collision.
Greenwood Road at Lucille Avenue is closed while LMPD's Traffic Unit investigates, according to Smiley. It's unclear when the road is expected to reopen.
