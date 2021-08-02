LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a crash near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said the motorcyclist was driving east in the 2800 block of Fern Valley Road, just east of Interstate 65, when he ran into the passenger side of a Ford Escape that had just made an "opposing left-hand turn."
Ruoff said the motorcyclist died at the scene. No one else was injured.
Fern Valley Road is expected to be closed for most of the afternoon while the LMPD Traffic Unit investigates the crash.
