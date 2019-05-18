LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash that happened Friday night in Harrison County, Indiana.
According to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to a head-on crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle just after 8 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Highway 11 SE and Tulip Drive in Laconia.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
