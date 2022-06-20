LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A championship belt worn by Muhammad Ali is being auctioned.
Ali, a three-time heavy weight boxing champion from Louisville, earned the belt in the 1970s.
According to a news release, there are only two Muhammad Ali WBC belts known of, one of which is in a private museum. The World Boxing Council (WBC) first awarded belts in 1976.
The belt came from Drew "Bundini" Brown, Ali's assistant trainer and cornerman, collection. The belt went into the collecting community in 1988 after Brown died.
The green leather belt has gold-colored metal with enamel detailing and national flags. The text reads "World Champion W.B.C." with a "Adidas" sponsorship logo near the bottom.
The leather belt is 40 inches long, end to end.
Bidding is estimated to start at $500,000. To learn more about the auction, click here.
