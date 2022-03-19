LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best archers from around the country are aiming to hit bullseyes in Louisville this weekend.
The National Field Archery Association (NFAA) is holding a tournament at the Kentucky International Convention Center. More than 1,600 competitors in 86 divisions spanning from junior to master archers are performing at the national tournament.
NAFAA returned to Louisville following renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said the extra space allows for more people to compete.
"The facility is fantastic," Kasi Haberman, NFAA Marketing Coordinator, said. "We really like Louisville. Our athletes like coming to Louisville, so this year we're really excited to be back."
The tournament goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
