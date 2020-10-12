BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) -- An 11-year-old boy is in custody after authorities say he led a dozen officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department on a chase last week.
Joy Gradney, a witness, used her cell phone to capture video of the chase.
"I could hear the sirens, but I just didn't really know what was going on," she said. "As he got closer and closer and closer, [I thought] it's a little boy in there, and he was laughing. He was giggling. And I'm like, 'I can't believe it's a little boy.'"
Another video shows the young boy taking on a brand new roundabout as the bus bounced over several curbs. The chase ended when he hit a tree in homeowner Libby Smith's front yard.
"I'm thinking, 'What in the world is going on?' and my first thought is that it was a lot of kids on the bus," said Smith.
Baton Rouge police officers say the bus starts at the push of a button, which made it easier for the child to steal.
No one was hurt, and the boy got off the bus safety. He was immediately taken into custody.
He faces several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media and CNN. All rights reserved.