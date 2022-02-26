(FOX NEWS) Baby teethers sold at Target and other stores around the nation were recalled because they pose a choking hazard to young children.
The warning covers over 8,000 of Bebe au Lait's wooden teethers, which should "immediately" be taken away from children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The string on the recalled product that connects the beads can become untied and release the beads, the CPSC said.
The recalled wooden teether comes in 12 different styles, including shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs, according to the recall notice.
In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Bebe au Lait, out of an abundance of caution is conducting a Voluntary Safety Recall of all Wooden Teethers due to a choking hazard. The string that connects the beads on the teethers can come untied, relea pic.twitter.com/4tB7IjgbXw— Bebe au Lait (@bebeaulait) February 23, 2022
There have been six reports of the beads detaching. This includes one report of a child even placing a bead in their mouth, according to the recall.
In addition to Target, the recalled product was sold on various websites, including Bebeaulait.com and Zulily.com, between May 2019 and October 2021.
Consumers are told to contact Bebe au Lait for a refund.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.