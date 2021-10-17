LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Betty Lynn, who was best known as Barney's girlfriend on the "Andy Griffith Show" has died. She was 95.
Betty Lynn died "peacefully" on Saturday after a brief illness, according to officials with the Andy Griffith Museum.
The Kansas city native appeared on "The Andy Griffith Show" from 1961-1966 as Barney Fife's girlfriend Thelma Lou.
A private burial service is planned to happen in Culver City, California. A memorial service is expected to be announced at a later date.
Museum officials say in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Betty Lynn Scholarships Endowment, which supports students pursuing careers in dance and acting.
Donations can also be made to the Barbara and Emmett Forrest Endowment Fund, which supports the Andy Griffith Museum and Mayberry Days or a charity of the donor's choice.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.