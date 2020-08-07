FILE - In this Tuesday, July 30, 2019, file photo, the logo for Capital One Financial appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Data breaches through hacking attacks are common these days, and personal details about you can lead to identity theft, such as credit cards and loans in your name. Yet few victims can ever pin the blame on any specific breach, whether that’s Equifax from 2017 or the recently disclosed breach at Capital One. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)