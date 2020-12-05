LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor David Lander will forever be known as "Squiggy" from the 1970s sitcom "Laverne & Shirley."
Lander died Friday in Los Angeles from complications of multiple sclerosis, according to Variety. Lander went public with his diagnosis more than 20 years ago and was an advocate for MS.
Lander paired his character Squiggy with actor Michael McKean's "Lennie" for eight seasons. The two were longtime friends who developed the characters while they were students at Carnegie Mellon University. On Saturday, McKean remembered his friend by tweeting a black-and-white photo of the pair together.
Squiggy's character made a signature entrance to most scenes on "Laverne & Shirley" with a high-pitched "Hello." It was a fan favorite.
Lander appeared in many television shows over the years, but he never equaled the success of the Squiggy character.
He is survived by his wife and daughter.
