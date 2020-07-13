LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ford Bronco is back.
Ford Motor Co. Monday evening unveiled its new line of Broncos, which includes a two-door mid-sized model, a four-door version and a smaller off-roader, called the Bronco Sport.
“They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA,” Jim Farley, Ford's chief operating officer, said in a news release.
The base two-door Bronco costs about $30,000.
The new Bronco is powered by engines as small as a 1.5-liter EcoBoost that produces 181 horsepower to a 2.7-liter V6 that puts out 310 horsepower, Ford said.
The Bronco has been out of production for nearly 25 years. It gained notoriety in 1994, when former NFL star O.J. Simpson led police on a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles. Ford initially wanted to release the new Bronco on July 9, but then delayed the unveiling because that day is Simpson’s birthday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.