FILE - This April 27, 2020, file photo shows a sale pending sign on a home in Mount Lebanon, Pa. U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week though they remain at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan nudged toward 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.99% from 2.96% last week. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)