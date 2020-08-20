LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Georgia teachers remixed Louisville rapper Jack Harlow's hit "WHATS POPPIN" to help get their students ready for the new school year.
Callie Evans and Audri Williams, teachers based in Dougherty County, have been producing back-to-school jams for students at Monroe Comprehensive High School.
Dougherty County was hit hard by the coronavirus, so the school district has been out of the classroom since March, according to a report from CNN. With the unknown that comes with the pandemic, the teachers said they felt it was especially important to motivate their students as they return to school virtually.
"We didn't know what was going to happen," Evans told CNN. "They were used to being in class. So, we just wanted to kind of motivate them and engage them and make sure they were excited for what was to come even though it was unknown."
This year, the teachers remixed Harlow's "WHATS POPPIN," a hit that's popular with Gen Z thanks to TikTok. Williams and Evans wrote the lyrics and recruited the school's cheer team as back-up dancers.
"Yeah we virtual, and you know what's up, so we 'bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing," the teachers rap. "We at the top, all truth no daring. CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing. COVID-19 had us stressed, but it's nothing."
Production took a week but required a lot of discipline to perfect.
"I don't think a lot of people know how much time, energy and money that we actually put into doing these," Williams told CNN. "But we just enjoy doing them to make other people happy."
Monday marked the first day of virtual learning, and the high school teachers said they already feel a greater bond with their students. As soon as students logged on, they were excited to know more about the rap video, which served as an ideal icebreaker, Williams said.
"They were able to meet and see who we were as teachers," Williams said. "So, coming in for the first day of school they're already excited. Their energy was matching our energy, and it's only the second day."
"It's a great feeling because now I know I've already connected with my student on another level," Evans added.
The Dougherty County School System plans to monitor coronavirus case numbers each day. When there is a rolling average number of days with low cases, the system will pivot to parents having a choice between face-to-face and virtual learning, school officials told CNN.
Williams and Evans said virtual learning is turning out better than they expected.
On Thursday morning, Harlow surprised Evans and Williams on "Good Morning America" with $2,000 gift cards and said their remix was "better than the original."
