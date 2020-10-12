(Fox News) -- The internet is barking over a new pair of shoes by French fashion house Givenchy that some have already likened to Scooby-Doo's paws.
The black strappy “Tryp-toe” sandals, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week, feature just three toe loops. Models seen wearing the footwear are also wearing brown stockings — a shade similar to that of the beloved cartoon character — only further fueling the comparisons.
It didn’t take long for fashion police to flag the cartoonish, canine-evocative footwear on social media.
Fashion writer Hannah Tindle created a “Who wore it better”-esque comparison of the Givenchy sandal alongside a cropped image of Scooby-Doo’s paws.
“My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it,” Tindle shared in a tweet that has since been shared nearly 6,000 times.
My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it pic.twitter.com/wVTkcVlELO— Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) October 4, 2020
The sandals are part of Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams’ first collection. The woof-worthy footwear was also seen paired with tights and trousers.
