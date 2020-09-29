(FOX NEWS) -- Meet the Halloween hero you never knew you needed.
Many festivities have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps inspiring merrymakers to celebrate Halloween in a big way with a 12-foot skeleton figurine.
Home Depot is selling the dramatic decoration for a cool $300, touting the holiday must-have as a “spine-tingling centerpiece” with “creepy” animated LCD eyes that appear to move and blink.
The massive monster, designed for both indoor and outdoor use, is currently listed as out of stock online – making it all the more coveted before All Hallow’s Eve.
According to a product page, the figure should take two people just one hour to assemble. A now-viral TikTok clip, however, appeared to showed three Home Depot employees going all-out to build the oversized ornament. The video has been viewed over one million times.
the Home Depot giant skeleton is the only good thing to collectively happen to us this year. I love him. pic.twitter.com/hc2SoG4Ytg— Ash +1 (@ashleyeleanor) September 24, 2020
I will do whatever it takes to acquire the giant home depot skeleton pic.twitter.com/cq3TiuQdTQ— K☢️MPANY (@Kompanymusic) September 25, 2020
The giant skeleton has also received a whole lot of love on Twitter, with one user declaring that the decoration was "the only good thing to collectively happen to us this year. I love him."
"I will do whatever it takes to acquire the giant Home Depot skeleton," another echoed.
Why my neighbors already have a giant skeleton in their front yard in september pic.twitter.com/3SdVnb4G9C— EX Falchion (@ExFalchion) September 22, 2020
cannot stop thinking abt the giant skeleton at home depot and the 12 ft void I have in my life without him pic.twitter.com/9JOAihzA2k— will (@dysdandy) September 23, 2020
everyone my age is getting married and I’m looking at making monthly payments on the Home Depot 12ft skeleton— mp (@marypayne_) September 26, 2020
A spokesperson for Home Depot was not immediately available to offer comment on the item’s popularity, and when it may be restocked online.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox Media. All Rights Reserved.