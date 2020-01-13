LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illinois lawmakers have introduced a proposal to add "sexting" to sexual education classes.
The proposal would affect students from grades 6 through 12. One parent told CNN she thinks it's important that teens know the consequences of sending text messages with explicit content.
"I think schools make a bad decision if they don't teach social media etiquette on using their phones and social media," parent Julia Johnson said. "It's such a big part of the student's lives now."
"What's posted online can stay forever, added the principal of Little Flower School in Illinois. "That's part of educating the kids in sixth, seventh grade and high school. Once it's there. There's no erasing it."
According to an American Medical Association study, 15% of teens surveyed said they have sent a sexual text before. Nearly 30% of those teens have received a sexual message.
