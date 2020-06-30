LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly three months apart, parents in England got to hug their 2-year-old son again, from whom they had been separated because of the pandemic.

Charlotte Cole, a care quality nurse in England, said the reunion felt like Christmas.

Cole had decided to move her son, George, to her parents’ house April 1 after a confirmed COVID-19 case where she works.

While she and her husband, Daniel, had visited their son, they had been able to see him only through a window.

However, on Friday, after the government had eased lockdown restrictions, the family finally reunited.

The mom said she had never seen her son run so fast.

