This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Peloton is betting big that home workouts will continue to be popular next year and beyond, snapping up commercial exercise equipment maker Precor in a deal that will give Peloton its first manufacturing capacity in the U.S. Shares of Peloton jumped 13% in Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2020 trading, signaling investors like the move. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)