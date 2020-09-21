LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters gathered outside of Sen. Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell's office asking him not to fill the vacancy left by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg yet.
"God bless the notorious RBG, may she rest in peace, but this has ignited a battle... but he should do what he did with Obama and not put this new judge through," one protester said.
The protesters called McConnell a hypocrite. In 2016, McConnell blocked President Barack Obama's nominee before the election. McConnell says that was different, because Obama was not up for re-election like Donald Trump is this year.
"The American people re-elected our majority in 2016. They strengthened it further in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump on the most critical issues facing our country," McConnell said. "The federal judiciary was right at the top of the list."
President Trump says he will announce his pick to fill justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat by Friday or Saturday.
