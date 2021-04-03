LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper DMX has been hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose, according to a report from Fox News.
Sources told TMZ that the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered an overdose at around 11 p.m. Friday, also triggering a heart attack.
The outlet said DMX was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit with "some brain activity." One source claimed he's in a "vegetative state."
Reps for the hip-hop star did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment Saturday.
Stars Missy Elliot and Viola Davis reacted to the news on social media shortly after reports surfaced. "Prayers for DMX and his family," Elliot wrote. Davis also tweeted that she was "praying for DMX."
Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021
The "Party Up (Up in Here)" rapper is known to have previously battled substance abuse. The report states he last completed rehab in 2019 after serving a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion. At the time, the rapper claimed the rehab stint was not a result of a relapse and instead was a preventative measure.
