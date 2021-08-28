(FOX NEWS) -- Salmonella outbreaks linked to meats like prosciutto and salami have been reported across 17 states, including Indiana, sickening dozens and hospitalizing at least 12 people.
More than 800,000 pounds of Italian meat has been recalled. Fratelli Beretta says the recall includes its 24 ounce trays of uncured Italian-styled meats sold at Costco.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Aug. 24 said officials were investigating two multistate salmonella outbreaks to determine specific brands behind illnesses. As of Aug. 24, the health agency reported 36 illnesses stemming from either salmonella typhimurium or salmonella infantis, with at least a dozen hospitalized. No deaths were reported.
In an update, the CDC reported that most people "ate Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto trays" before becoming ill. The health agency recommended against eating the antipasto, said to include "uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa, or soppressata," sold nationwide with a "best by" date of Feb. 11, 2022. Italian-style meats sliced at a deli weren't included in the alert, and officials are still investigating whether other products could be causing illness.
The CDC said the figures are likely an undercount because many recover without treatment and go without testing.
Available data suggest a greater number of illnesses were reported in California, Arizona and Illinois, though states like Washington, Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and others reported illnesses as well.
The CDC advised populations at high risk (like children under 5, older adults, and those with weak immune systems) for severe salmonella illness to heat Italian-style meats to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or steaming hot. Salmonella infections usually result in stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea and symptoms usually last about 4 to 7 days. While most people recover without treatment, sometimes severe illnesses require hospitalization because the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then elsewhere in the body. For safety recommendations, visit the CDC webpage here.
