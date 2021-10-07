(FOX NEWS) -- Fans of a certain TV show don’t have to worry about their Halloween costumes this year.
Every year, there’s always at least one costume that dominates Halloween. Whether it’s the Joker, Tiger King or Three-hole Punch Jim, there’s guaranteed to be plenty of people dressed up that way on the holiday.
Squid game soldier and Front man mask done. Grabbed rain coat for front man so that cosplay is done too but no pink jumpsuit for soldier lol. Also yes I can see out of both, if you'd like your own hit up https://t.co/5GicQ1XwPC #squidgame #frontman #cosplay #halloween #costume pic.twitter.com/XyBf6WyHFD— Habiteer Workshop (@HabiteerWS) September 29, 2021
Based on its recent success, "Squid Game" may be the big costume this year. Not only is the show incredibly popular, but its characters wear recognizable costumes that are easy to replicate.
Found out my halloween costume. I wanna wear Minty with it and do some silly squid game skits at meets xD pic.twitter.com/6a06PUgJrZ— Gooey (@PuppermintGoo) October 5, 2021
squid game baddie halloween moment? what do we think pic.twitter.com/ikJO0qvTN0— peyton⁷ is seeing bts (@koozeke) October 3, 2021
The show’s iconic red and green jumpsuits have become best sellers on retail sites like Amazon, Variety reports. The masks worn by the show's guards have also been selling well.
For those trying to figure out how to do a #SquidGame costume for Halloween… A fencing mask is the way to go 👌🏻#Squidgamecosplay pic.twitter.com/t3td34JeVY— Jake (@JakeAndDoge) October 6, 2021
Due to the simplicity of the costumes, however, social media users have been showing off simple ways to recreate the show’s look without having to spend money on officially licensed costumes. Some users have even started selling their own versions of the show’s costumes on sites like Etsy.
Pretty sure this is what Halloween 2021 will look like. #SquidGame #SquidGames #SquidGamesNetflix pic.twitter.com/YVibilnCJq— monica0321 🇨🇦🌈🏃🏻♀️ (@monicag0321) October 6, 2021
Of course, some users were less than enthused about the idea of how many Squid Games costumes they expected to see this year. One user posted a meme that shows Homer Simpson sitting at a crowded bar with the show’s masks pasted over everyone’s faces.
People showing up in their Squid Game costumes to Halloween parties this year...or whatever...idk, I didn't watch the show. pic.twitter.com/UXyK0M9yg3— Ivin 🤍 (@Ivinsthoughts) October 3, 2021
One user who apparently felt left out posted a picture of an actual squid costume, joking, "People showing up in their Squid Game costumes to Halloween parties this year...or whatever...idk, I didn't watch the show."
"Squid Game" is a South Korean drama on Netflix. The series revolves around a deadly contest where people riddled with massive debt compete for a large cash prize.
