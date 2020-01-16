LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Americans pay starkly different bank fees based on race and age, according to a new survey.
On average, Americans pay $7.69 in bank or credit union fees per month, including ATM and overdraft fees, according to Bankrate.com.
While white Americans paid just $5.29 per month, black respondents paid more than twice as much, $12.30, and Hispanic Americans paid more than three times as much, $15.85.
Age, too, made a big difference, with people 75 and older paying, on average, just $1.81 per month, while millennials are paying $12.80 per month.
Ironically, the survey also found that millennials were the most likely to say that they had not shopped around for a better bank.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.