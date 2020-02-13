LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — "The Masked Singer" is going on a national tour.
The popular game show announced the tour during Wednesday's broadcast on Fox. Spoiler alert: Miss Monster was exposed as Grammy-Award-winning artist Chaka Khan, while Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle advanced to the next round.
The tour begins May 28 in Detroit and will make stops near Louisville — in Cincinnati (May 29), Nashville (June 22), St. Louis (June 6) and Indianapolis (June 7).
For ticket information, visit the show's official website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.