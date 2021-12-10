FILE - This July 6, 1967 file photo shows, from left, Peter Tork, Mike Nesmith, David Jones and Micky Dolenz of the musical group The Monkees at a news conference at the Warwick Hotel in New York. (AP Photo/Ray Howard, File)
FILE - This June 4, 1967 file photo shows, from left, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees posing with their Emmy award for best comedy series at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo, File)
Image courtesy of The Monkees on Facebook.
Michael Nesmith. Image courtesy of The Monkees on Facebook.
Daniel Knighton
Michael Nesmith (left) and Micky Dolenz (right). Image courtesy of The Monkees on Facebook.
Peter Tork (left), Michael Nesmith (center) and Micky Dolenz (right). Image courtesy of The Monkees on Facebook.
The Monkees (left to right) Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Michael Nesmith. Image courtesy of The Monkees on Facebook.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michael Nesmith, the singer and guitarist for 60s boy band The Monkees, has died. He was 78.
“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
When "The Monkees" television show debuted in September 1966, Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Davy Jones became overnight teen idols.
Dolenz paid tribute to Nesmith in a statement on social media. "I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Micky"
Producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider modeled "The Monkees" show after the Beatles’ popular musical comedies "A Hard Day’s Night" and "Help!", seeking to create a band that would mirror them in cheekiness if not musical talent.
In the Monkees iteration, Nesmith was the serious one, Tork the goofy one, Jones the cute one and Dolenz the zany one.
During its two-year run "The Monkees" would win an Emmy for outstanding comedy series and the group would land seven songs in Billboard’s Top 10. "I’m a Believer," "Daydream Believer" and "Last Train to Clarksville," would reach No. 1.
After the show ended, Nesmith went on to several successful careers. He recorded more than a dozen non-Monkees albums, wrote several books and dozens of songs. He also founded two entertainment companies.
Jones passed away in 2012 at age 66 followed by Tork in 2019 at age 77. Micky Dolenz at 76 is the last surviving member of the band.
The surviving Monkees, Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, launched a farewell tour earlier this year and played their final show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on November 14, according to Rolling Stone.
