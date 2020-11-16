LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tyson wants to make sure the meat aisle at your grocery store stays stocked.
The company says it wants to avoid another meat shortage like they had in the spring, and this time, they're more prepared.
Tyson is investing in protective gear and allowing more space for workers at its plants. The chicken company is also designing workstation dividers and hiring nurses and other health personnel.
Tyson was forced to close some plants, including one in Indiana, after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.
