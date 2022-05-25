(CNN) -- Wendy's may be up for sale.
In a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Wendy's Chairman Nelson Peltz said his management fund, Trian Partners, wants to explore a possible sale or merger for the burger chain, according to CNN.
Other options to increase shareholder value are also on the table, according to the filing.
The burger chain has struggled with higher commodity and labor costs, which has slimmed its margins as a result, according to the company's CEO.
