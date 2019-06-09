LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Preliminary plans are in the works to build 26 single-family homes on a 4.3-acre plot of land in southwest Louisville, and neighbors have mixed feelings about it.
The plot of land is right off Dixie Highway, near Stuart Ave and Fury Way.
“It's really quiet, very calm neighborhood," said Debbie Peck, who has lived in the area for four years. "I've not had any problems. I like the open space behind my house."
Peck said her location is like a little private oasis. She lives on a dead end, which gives her plenty of space to enjoy time with her grandkids.
But her dead end could end up being an entrance to the new single-family homes.
“I think it's a lot for that small of an area,” said Peck, who is concerned about what the new construction could bring with it. "I feel like there will be a lot of traffic. And I think that possibly adding more homes back there, we're subject to more crimes."
Phillip Whitaker, who lives several houses down from Peck, welcomes the new homes.
“I'd really like to see it. I'll be glad,” he said.
Whitaker has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years. He said adding more than two dozen homes may take care of a problem that's currently there.
“We have a lot of young kids riding dirt bikes and stuff like that back in there, four-wheelers and stuff like that,” Whitaker said. “I had one kid -- I think he was 15 years old -- he threatened to kill me and my family.”
Not all neighbors agree on what should happen to the land, but most of them think 26 homes on 4.3 acres will have them sitting on top of one another.
The property, however, is already zoned for residential use.
An informational meeting with the developer will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk about the proposal. That meeting will be at the Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Hwy.
