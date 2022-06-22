LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in the Highlands are opposed to a car wash moving into the neighborhood.
Barrett Development Group is under contract to purchase property on Bardstown Road and Hawthorne Avenue, where a vacant PNC Bank currently sits. The group is proposing to replace the vacant building with an automatic car wash and over 20 self-service vacuums.
Rick and Carolyn Riddle live next door to the proposed site for the wash, sharing a fence and mature trees. They're in strong opposition of a car wash becoming their new neighbors.
"I don't want to be in my backyard trying to enjoy a nice fall or summer day and hear vacuum cleaners going off all day and music, loud music," Rick Riddle said.
The two have lived in their home on Hawthorne Avenue for years and said there were rarely issues with the bank.
"That's what you want in a partnership with whatever commercial you have and the neighborhood," Carolyn Riddle said.
Dustin Barrett, with Barrett Properties, said they estimate 800 cars a day could pass through the car wash.
"You've seen other car washes like this," the developer's lawyer, Clifford Ashburner, said while presenting to neighbors Wednesday night.
A majority of the property's land is zoned for commercial use. But, a section of the east side of the property is zoned for residential use. The developer wants to make the entire property zoned for commercial use, so cars can line-up along the east side of the property.
Dozens of neighbors expressed concerns during Wednesday's meeting.
"I'm going to fight this thing like rabid dog to keep this thing from going," one man said before walking out.
Assumption High School is across the street from the proposed site. The school's president, Mary Lang, also expressed concerns about a potential increase in traffic.
"We have sidewalks that are not raised here, they're actually flushed with the street going from Assumption going down to Gardner Lane," Lang said.
Neighbors also questioned the need for another car wash in the area. Several are already within a few miles of the proposed site, including one just a half-mile away.
The developer's team said they want to work with the neighbors as they move through the process.
