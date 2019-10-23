HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- For nearly two decades, 600 acres in Henryville were used for a retreat and conference center.
The property was recently sold, but it’s still being used as a haven of peace, tranquility, and second chances.
The Wooded Glen Recovery Center just opened its doors and celebrated a grand opening Wednesday. Summit BHC purchased the property from the Garmon family in April.
“Leaving something like this to the community feels pretty good,” Don Garmon said. “They’ve really kept it up, and it looks really good. So I was very encouraged with what I see here.”
Over the last six months, the recovery center has been developing its programs and building its staff. In the last five weeks, they started accepting the first few clients.
“We want to be part of the community. We want to be part of the solution in southern Indiana,” said Erin Mooney, the director of Business Development at Wooded Glen. “We want to help anybody and everybody that we possibly can. So we want to smash the stigma of addiction.”
Leaders of the recovery center said there is a lack of access to treatment for the region, and that is part of the reason why they chose Henryville.
“I’m very pleased it’s being utilized to help people who need the help,” Phyllis Garmon said. “And it’s been so needed in the area, so people don’t have to drive miles and miles to get the help they need.”
Summit BHC provides addiction treatment and behavioral health services across the country. Wooded Glen will be the company’s first residential treatment facility in the state. Clients will be accepted from all over the country, but the goal is to provide help to the underserved region of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
“The community has been incredibly gracious, very supportive of us,” said Steve Mitchell, CEO of Wooded Glen. “Initially, there were some concerns, but I think we quickly alleviated them. We want to be a good neighbor and community partner.”
Mitchell said the facility is different from walk-in methadone clinics or other treatment centers, because Wooded Glen focuses on long-term recovery.
“We offer detox, but the majority of our program it is an abstinence-based service,” Mitchell said. “This is home. It’s the beginning of recover, but it will always be home.”
The residential treatment includes medicated detox, if needed, along with structured programs and group sessions. The recovery and medical staff also help clients develop life skills and a new normal, so they can be successful once they leave.
If you are seeking help, you can call (877)-905-9650. The staff will ask questions to gauge how they can best help with different treatment program options. You can also visit the company’s website for more information.
