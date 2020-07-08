LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a New Albany man is charged after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old Bullitt County girl he met on social media.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Tuesday just after 1 p.m. in a church parking lot on Overdale Drive, off Old Preston Highway in Hillview, Kentucky.
Police say an officer with the Hillview Police Department saw 39-year-old Lemual Sikes in the back seat of a car with a girl police knew was a minor.
When confronted, Sikes told officers that he believed the 13-year-old was 18, according to the arrest report. Police say he told them he had met the girl on the "MeetMe" app three weeks ago, and continued to communicate with her on the "SnapChat" app.
According to court documents, Sikes admitted to meeting the girl and going to the church parking lot, where they engaged in sexual intercourse. Police say he also showed police several nude images of the girl on his phone.
The girl was taken to a Louisville children's hospital for a forensic examination.
Sikes was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
