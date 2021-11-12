LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman moved into a new home Friday thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
New homeowner Teanna Huckleberry celebrated her new home on North Pearl Street in New Albany. She contributed about 250 hours of sweat equity into the project, and she does pay a monthly mortgage.
"It has been amazing to see everyone from different backgrounds, different stories come together as one for one goal, and that was to build a home for me and my daughter," Huckleberry said.
The city and the New Albany Redevelopment Commission donated the land. Habitat for Humanity provides home ownership opportunities to people who are not able to get conventional financing.
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana has built or renovated more than 50 homes since 1991.
