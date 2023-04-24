NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd opened its new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Monday.
It's been a six-year process for the hospital on State Street in New Albany. Last April, the Indiana Department of Health approved the hospital's requirements for certification.
The Level II Obstetric and Neonatal Care facility has six bays. The unit will help infants who are 32 weeks gestation or more, with a need for respiratory support, have low blood sugar or need their food managed.
"We have much more extensive monitoring capabilities. We have nurse practitioners and neonatologists," Mike Schroyer, Baptist Health Floyd president, said. "We're working with Norton Children's in regards to that to provide that intensive care to these babies. A lot more medication regiments that we can do here."
Baptist said the new facility will cut down on the number of babies who have to be transferred across the river to Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.