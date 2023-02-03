LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville.
The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete.
“I want to thank the disc golf community in Louisville for their feedback and their patience as we worked to get this course set up the right way,” Ozzy Gibson, Interim Director of Louisville Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to give this growing sport a first-class venue in a great location.”
There are two other disc golf courses in Louisville - one at Iroquois Park and Charlie Vettiner Park. Play is first come first served at all courses.
Officials said golfers should be aware of the third hole on the course is closed, and are advised to use caution when traveling between holes.
