LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new, 300-acre experience is opening in Bardstown soon, complete with a distillery, bed and breakfast and amphitheater.
Log Still Distillery, which has already opened its bed and breakfast, will open for tastings of its first bourbons in four weeks.
The Dant family decided to get back into the business, a business started by Joseph Dant in 1836 when he made a still out of a popular tree log.
"We are actually on one of the old Dant distillery sites and we're able to relive what our forefathers did and bring back our name back into the business and be proud of what we're offering to the public," Log Still Distillery President Wally Dant said.
Officials say the amphitheater will be able to seat 2,000 people for concerts. The property will also have an events venue and restaurant.
Once the project is complete, it will have more than 120 jobs.
The first Log Still release, Monks Road, is expected to hit stores in June.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.