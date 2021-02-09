LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business is Elizabethtown lets you step into a different reality: traveling the world, climbing mountains or blasting zombies.
The Ledge VR opened inside the Towne Mall near the JCPenny store. According to the business' website, there are more than 30 virtual reality games to choose from.
Groups or individuals are separated in their own 10'x10' cubicle with their own 50-inch TV.
There is also a race car station.
An hour of gaming costs $30.
