LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum tells the story of the family behind the famous Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.
The museum is providing a rare look at Julian "Pappy" Van Winkle and his family, through more than 500 items from the family collection, including vintage bottles, photos and letters.
Van Winkle co-founded the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Shively in 1935 and used the “Pappy” nickname to market his bourbon and whiskey. Van Winkle died in 1965.
Andy Treinen, the museum’s president and CEO, said his favorite part of the exhibit is a picture of golf clubs.
"Van Winkle used to golf with his dog as his caddy," Treinen said. "If you come, you'll see a picture of a dog in a harness carrying golf clubs. This is really great stuff that you can't get."
The exhibit will be up through July 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.