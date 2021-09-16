LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is building a new geothermal system that will substantially reduce utility costs.
City officials and the Louisville Regional Airport Authority broke ground on the project during a 10 a.m. ceremony Thursday.
It's the largest project of its kind at any airport in the U.S. and involves crews installing 648 wells that will be 500 feet deep. It's expected to save $400,000 a year in utility bills.
"The way this works is — and the reason it's efficient is — that it circulates water into the ground, which has a natural heating and cooling ability," said Dan Mann with the Louisville Airport Authority. "It's super energy efficient and reduces our energy consumption by 40%."
The airport got a $10.6 million grant from the FAA to help pay for the $21 million project.
