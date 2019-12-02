JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville officials hope an assisted living facility will be a key to more economic growth.
Vivera Senior Living, a four-story, 130-unit complex, will be built at Hamburg Pike and Dutch Lane, near Spring Street, outside of downtown Jeffersonville. The 4-acre lot has been vacant for decades.
Jeffersonville City Council gave final zoning approval Monday night.
Councilman Dustin White said he hopes the complex will spur more development in a long-neglected area.
"That's always the hope, whether it's more business or more developments for people to live in an affordable workforce-type setting," he said.
The new facility is expected to bring 60 new jobs. It could be ready to open by the end of next year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.