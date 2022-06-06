LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlie Vettiner Park opened new pickleball courts on Monday.
They were part of three years of work to improve the park. The old tennis courts were converted to 10 pickleball courts. Four new tennis courts and two pickleball courts were added to a previously unused part of the park.
The upgrades are the result of a $1.3 million investment that were poured into the park over the past five years. That investment consisted mostly of funds directed by the Louisville Metro Council. The improvements also include some paving work to improve ease of access to the park.
"I knew pickleball here was gonna work when I came to this park in the winter and it was -2 degrees and there were two pickleball courts down there, and it was the only people in the park, and they were playing," said Margaret Brosko, director of Louisville Parks and Recreation.
Charlie Vettiner Park is between the Jeffersontown and Fern Creek neighborhoods in southeast Jefferson County.
