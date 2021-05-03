LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown City Council was presented Monday with plans for a new park.
Miracle Playground of KY and TN, which was awarded the project of building Funtopia, released design concepts for the park.
It would include sensory panels, a miracle museum, inclusive whirl, interactive play panels, play shades and more. Additionally, more than 90% of the playground would accommodate guidelines from the Americans for Disabilities Act.
Work on Funtopia is scheduled to be complete this fall.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.